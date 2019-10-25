Smoke from Kincade Fire to affect Bay Area air quality

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Due to the large Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, smoke has worsened air quality in surrounding counties.

In Sonoma County, air quality conditions are deemed unhealthy and a Smoke Health Advisory has been issued.

Children pregnant women, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma, lung disease and heart disease are at higher risk for harmful impacts and are advised to stay indoors and avoid heavy or prolonged outdoor activities or exercise.

Latest run of the experimental HRRR near surface smoke forecast. The loop goes from earlier this morning through tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm. #CAwx #CAFire pic.twitter.com/KLxy3UTggq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2019

Officials in Contra Costa County also issued an advisory, warning residents that exposure to smoky air could lead to coughing, scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, and chest pain among other conditions.

Again people are advised to limit exposure outdoors when air quality is poor.

A Spare the Air Alert has also been issued for Friday due to the smoke impacts.

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect today, October 25, due to smoke impacts from the #KincadeFire. Avoid smoke exposure by staying indoors, if possible. Visit https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs for more information. pic.twitter.com/ljU7JTSfkj — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) October 25, 2019

