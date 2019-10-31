SANTA ROSA (KRON) — In the North Bay, charities from across Sonoma County and Santa Rosa came together Thursday to help those who have been affected by the Kincade Fire and recent power outages.

The City of Santa Rosa along with ROC Santa Rosa, the Redwood Empire Food Bank, Salvation Army and Christian charities held a food distribution event.

It was at Finley Community Center and in the morning hours, folks dropped off food and then through the afternoon hundreds of people, maybe thousands, came to pick things up.

After two weeks of fires and power outages, a lot of people their food may have gone bad.

For a lot of folks, it’s hard to replace those items.

This event was thrown together last minute so folks could stop by and get what they need and get back to normal.

For neighbors who have endured and are still enduring power outages, this event is very welcome.

Yeah, this is incredibly helpful,” said one attendee.

The event runs until 5 p.m. Thursday but the need, of course, will continue.

If you want to help, contact your local food bank.

In Sonoma County, it’s the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Contact them and they will let you know what they need.

