Sonoma Sheriff investigating reports of looting in evacuated areas

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three reports of looting in areas evacuated because of the Kincade Fire.

No arrests have been made in the cases, but did involve either homes or businesses being broken into, the sheriff said.

The Kincade Fire has burned 76,138 acres and remains at 15 percent containment.

More than 90,000 structures remain threatened by the fire.

The fire sparked Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. near Geyserville.

No civilians have been injured in the fire.

Two first responders were injured, CAL FIRE said.