Surveying damage from the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG (KRON) — The winds started shifting this afternoon in Healdsburg which has already seen significant losses.

KRON4’S Maureen Kelly spent the day checking out the damaged area and talking to those anxious to get back inside the evacuated area to check on their properties.

One Healdsburg rancher was able to get many of his animals out but not his cattle.

Now he’s waiting to see if he can get an escort past the checkpoint to get into the fire zone to check on the herd and his property on Chalk Hill Road.

It’s an area that’s seen some homes destroyed and several cars melted.

“Unfortunately our neighbors property is severely damaged and the house burned,” said Nick Augustino. “We heard that our house is OK for now, although there are fires that they put out on the property.”

Because the fire has been unpredictable, some homes have been completely wiped out such as one on chalk hill at the corner of Highway 128.

While the one across the street is still standing, the fire came so close it burned what looks like a pool house and a pergola.

The National Guard have been on hand only allowing those authorized to enter the fire zone.

A CAL FIRE public information officer says that’s for good reason.

“We can’t emphasize enough that we are not out of danger is where yet,” the spokesperson said. “There’s still a lot of wind forecast on the horizon, a lot of burning material in the area, so there’s a reason we haven’t lifted those evacuation notices.”

Some of the residents here have been evacuated before during the tubbs fire in 2017 and have learned some tough lessons.

“Fire you don’t mess with. There’s no winning especially with these wildfires. They’re pretty aggressive especially with the winds is really bad. The only way is to escape and leave and leave and they tell you.”