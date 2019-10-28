VIDEO: San Francisco firefighters battle Kincade Fire in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — New video from the San Francisco Firefighter’s Association shows the scale of the Kincade Fire burning thousands of acres in Sonoma County.

The fire has charred more than 66,000 acres and forced thousands out of their homes.

Video released by the fire association shows massive flames from the distance.

You can hear strong winds and see the fire exploding in flames.

The fire began Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. near Geyserville.

According to CAL FIRE, 4,150 fire personnel are assigned to battle the Kincade Fire, which includes 85 crews.