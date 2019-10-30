WATCH: San Francisco firefighters drive through flames in Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Video shared by the San Francisco Firefighters Association shows crews driving on roads in Sonoma County while surrounded by flames.

Firefighters took the video through their front windshield while driving through fire zones early Tuesday morning.

Flames are on both sides of the firefighters’ car as they drive.

It’s dark and quiet with only the flames crackling on the hills beside them.

The Kincade Fire has grown to 75,415 acres with only 15 percent containment, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The fire began Wednesday night near Geyserville and quickly spread to thousands of acres.