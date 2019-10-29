Winds to peak tonight with strongest gusts in North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Winds are supposed to get stronger as the night goes on Tuesday, with the strongest gusts arriving between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
Higher elevations in the North Bay can expect gusts 60 to 70-mph, the agency said.
As of 4 p.m., winds were blowing past 50-mph.
The Kincade Fire is continuing to burn in Sonoma County, charring more than 75,000 acres at only 15 percent containment.
A total of 124 buildings have been destroyed, which includes 57 homes.
Wind speeds Tuesday afternoon have already reached 40 to 50-mph, according to NWS Meteorologist Steve Anderson.
The weather agency said earlier in the day that winds should drop off through Wednesday morning.