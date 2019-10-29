Winds to peak tonight with strongest gusts in North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Winds are supposed to get stronger as the night goes on Tuesday, with the strongest gusts arriving between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Higher elevations in the North Bay can expect gusts 60 to 70-mph, the agency said.

As of 4 p.m., winds were blowing past 50-mph.

The Kincade Fire is continuing to burn in Sonoma County, charring more than 75,000 acres at only 15 percent containment.

A total of 124 buildings have been destroyed, which includes 57 homes.

4pm peak winds SURPASSING the 50 mph mark. Winds will continue to increase and peak between 8pm Tue and 2 am Wed with wind gusts 60 to 70 mph over the highest peaks of the north bay. #cawx #cafire pic.twitter.com/Nv45BEypHq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 29, 2019

Wind speeds Tuesday afternoon have already reached 40 to 50-mph, according to NWS Meteorologist Steve Anderson.

The weather agency said earlier in the day that winds should drop off through Wednesday morning.