Live Now
WATCH KRONON FOR NONSTOP LIVE COVERAGE

Winds to peak tonight with strongest gusts in North Bay

Kincade Fire

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Winds are supposed to get stronger as the night goes on Tuesday, with the strongest gusts arriving between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Higher elevations in the North Bay can expect gusts 60 to 70-mph, the agency said.

As of 4 p.m., winds were blowing past 50-mph.

The Kincade Fire is continuing to burn in Sonoma County, charring more than 75,000 acres at only 15 percent containment.

A total of 124 buildings have been destroyed, which includes 57 homes.

Wind speeds Tuesday afternoon have already reached 40 to 50-mph, according to NWS Meteorologist Steve Anderson.

The weather agency said earlier in the day that winds should drop off through Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News