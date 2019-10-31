Windsor residents evacuated during Kincade Fire return home

WINDSOR (KRON) — Lee Anne Codagnone and her husband Bob left their home in Windsor Saturday, not knowing what they’d be heading back to see.

“It’s good to be home but it really smells smoky inside,” Codagnone said. “I’ve been picking up and cleaning and throwing stuff away that I left hanging around when I left.”

Mr. Codagnone left with the clothes on his back and helped his wife pack precious memories and prized possessions.

“Wedding pictures and my wife has an elephant collection,” he said.

It was their first time getting evacuated twice in one day — but it wasn’t their first wildfire.

They remember the deadly Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County in 2017 and the Holy Fire in Orange County last year where they have a home.

“That one I saw the flames. This one, we got out ahead of time so I think what the town and the Sheriff did, evacuating people early based on what happened here on 2017 was a good thing,” Bob Cadagnone said.

This neighborhood was a ghost town Sunday, but just around the corner and down the street from the Codagnones, KRON4’s Gayle Ong found Mike Costlow who ignored mandatory evacuation orders and stayed behind, desperately hosing down his and his neighbors homes.

“We really appreciate him and all the firefighters and everyone to save our homes. It was so hard to live not knowing it was so hard to leave everything behind and just knowing there was other people looking out for us makes a huge difference,” said Windsor resident Ieva Bowden.

The town of Windsor downgraded to an evacuation warning Wednesday afternoon after the fire threat is now behind them.

The high winds anticipated did not materialize, giving firefighters the upper hand overnight.

These homes no longer in the path of destruction of the Kincade fire for now.

There’s still checkpoints in the area, one of them on Faught Road and East Shiloh road where homes have been destroyed and damaged.

The Codagnones are bracing themselves for everything but if you ask them, they feel lucky.

“You can’t really worry about fires, just worry about your family and get your family out, that’s the most important thing,” said Bob Cadagnone.

