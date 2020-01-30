California billboard honors Kobe Bryant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The tributes keep pouring in for Lakers star Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter crash this weekend, including a new memorial that has sprung up in Northwest Bakersfield.

A billboard featuring Bryant can be seen at the intersection of Rosedale Highway and Mohawk Street that says “Legend, 1978 to 2020.”

Since the crash on Sunday, Bryant’s death is still being felt intensely hear at home and in the sports industry. The Lakers recently held their first practice since the crash. Coach Frank Vogel said his influence will be felt in the league forever.

“He was the most feared man in the league for an entire generation, and the influence is profound,” he said.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in the crash. The NTSB revealed the helicopter did not have equipment that possibly could have helped the pilot avoid the accident.