Coroner identifies remains of Kobe Bryant, three other victims of helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The coroner has positively identified four of the nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

Crews located and recovered the nine bodies from the crash site Tuesday.

Through the use of fingerprints, investigators identified three men and one woman who were on the aircraft, according to the coroner’s office.

John Altobelli, DOB: 5/8/63

Kobe Bryant, DOB: 8/23/78

Sarah Chester, DOB: 6/29/74

Ara Zobayan, DOB: 1/2/70

Investigators are still working on identifying the five remaining victims.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

