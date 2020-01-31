Fans to get Nos. 8, 24 shirts honoring Kobe Bryant in Lakers’ 1st game since tragedy

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – The Los Angeles Lakers will be giving all fans at Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers t-shirts honoring Kobe Bryant, according to Bleacher Report.

Friday night’s game will be the first game since the Lakers legend’s death on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Staples Center tonight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PBQRQ8FzeG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2020

The Lakers were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday but that game was postponed in the wake of the tragedy.

Tip-off a the Staples Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST.

