Fans to get Nos. 8, 24 shirts honoring Kobe Bryant in Lakers’ 1st game since tragedy

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – The Los Angeles Lakers will be giving all fans at Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers t-shirts honoring Kobe Bryant, according to Bleacher Report.
Friday night’s game will be the first game since the Lakers legend’s death on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
The Lakers were scheduled to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday but that game was postponed in the wake of the tragedy.
Tip-off a the Staples Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST.
