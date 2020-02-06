Gianna Bryant’s school retires her basketball jersey

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KRON) — Gianna Bryant was only 13 years old when she was killed in a helicopter crash, but those around the world are making sure the teenager did not die in vain.

Gianna was among the nine killed in Calabasas on Jan 26., including her father and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant, wife to Kobe and mother to Gianna, took to Instagram to share several Instagram posts from Gianna’s jersey retirement.

Gianna, aka “Mambacita”, was a basketball star on the rise. Like her father, she was something special. Her school, Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, retired Gigi’s jersey on Wednesday.

Friends, family and school officials filled up the gym to honor Gianna.

The victims died on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy that Gianna was expected to play in and Kobe was expected to coach.

Kobe and Vanessa have three other daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.

The news shocked the city of Los Angeles, the NBA, and the world.

The seven others who lost their lives in the crash are: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.