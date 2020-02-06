‘God I miss you’: Vanessa Bryant mourns Gianna; Mamba Sports Academy debuts commemorative patch

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Vanessa Bryant continues to mourn the loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash along with 7 others in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

Vanessa on Wednesday posted a sweet tribute to Gianna on Instagram.

“God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ” Bryant wrote, referencing Gianna’s nicknames as well as her basketball uniform number.

She posted a photo of a memorial at a gym with Gianna’s name in flowers on a table.

She then posted a series of videos from a ceremony at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, where Gianna’s No. 2 jersey was being retired.

Earlier the same day, Vanessa had posted about missing her “best friend” with a picture of Kobe smiling in a Mamba Academy sweatshirt.

“Miss you saying, “Bonjourno principessa/reina,” she wrote.

The Mamba Sports Academy posted a picture of a new logo that will be worn as a patch on Team Mamba’s youth team uniforms in commemoration of the basketball coaches and team members killed in the crash.

The patch has the numbers, 14, 24, 2, 5, 8 and the initials CM in a circle around the logo for the academy located in Thousand Oaks.

The 14, and 5 represent the uniform numbers Gianna’s teammate — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — who were killed in the helicopter crash.

The CM is for coach Christina Mauser.

The 8 and 24 were numbers worn by Kobe Bryant, who also helped coach his daughter’s team.

