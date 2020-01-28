Golden State Warriors honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The death of Kobe Bryant has sent shock waves across the world.

On Sunday morning just before 10 a.m., the tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of nine people, including Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

The group was heading to a travel league basketball game when the helicopter went down.

Fans and celebrities have taken to social media in the last 24-hours to express their sadness and condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

Many of the Golden State Warriors, who knew Kobe on a personal and professional level, shared photos of them with the legend over the years.

The Warriors also released this statement on Sunday:

“We were incredibly saddened and shocked to learn about the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, earlier today in the Los Angeles area. Kobe was one of the iconic players in the history of the NBA and touched fans in every market, including the Bay Area, for 20 years. His unquenchable desire and drive to be the best elevated him to a level that few have ever reached and enabled him to leave a legacy that will be celebrated for generations. We extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, the entire Lakers organization and his legion of fans around the world.”

Stunned! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 26, 2020

Rest in Peace Kobe!