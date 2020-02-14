Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial: Ticket registration now open for 2/24 Celebration of Life

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — Information on how to get tickets for the Feb. 24 memorial at Staples Center honoring Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month were released Friday.

A limited number of tickets to the celebration of life service will be available, and people may register to purchase them at Ticketmaster from 11 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tickets will be available at the following prices: $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, according to the Lakers.

Like the date of the memorial, the ticket prices appear to have been chosen to honor the jersey numbers — No. 24 and 2 respectively — by Kobe and Gianna.

Registered fans will receive an email next Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, according to the Lakers. Verified fans will also be sent a text message with a personal, non-transferable access code that will allow them to participate in the ticket sale.

The ticket release begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and those with access codes will be able to buy a maximum of two.

It’s unclear how many tickets are being sold, but if demand exceeds supply, “fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale,” the release stated.

Once purchased, tickets cannot be transferred to others.

Ticket sale proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The memorial will not be shown on any other video screens outside the arena, including outside of Staples or at L.A. Live, according to the release.

Those without tickets are being encouraged not to come to that area in downtown Los Angeles, and instead watch the event on TV.

“Fans without tickets will not be able to access the STAPLES Center site, L.A. Live site, or adjacent streets,” the Lakers organization advised in the release.

Also, as was the case with the Nipsey Hussle memorial, there are no plans for a procession, the Los Angeles Times reported.

News of the memorial was first announced Feb. 7 on Instagram by Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant.

The memorial is expected to honor all nine victims killed when Kobe’s helicopter crashed in Calabasas while on its way to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks on the morning of Jan. 26.

The other victims were longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester; assistant basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The NBA announced plans Thursday to honor all nine crash victims at this weekend’s All-Star Game.

Two-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will perform a special tribute just before Sunday night’s player introductions.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Latest Stories: