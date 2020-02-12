Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna buried in private funeral

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were among the 9 people killed in a helicopter crash last month, were laid to rest in a private funeral service last Friday.

Entertainment Tonight reports the two were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar on Friday, February 7, two weeks after they died in the tragic crash just outside Los Angeles.

A public memorial service will be held for Kobe and Gianna at the Staples Center on February 24.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa confirmed the date and time of the upcoming memorial on social media, sharing artwork with yellow and purple butterflies.

Vanessa recently opened up about her struggle coping with the deaths of her husband and daughter, writing on Instagram “my brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.”

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” Vanessa wrote. “It feels wrong.”

On Monday a public memorial service was held at Angel Stadium for three of the other crash victims – baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa.

