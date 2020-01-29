Kobe Bryant, daughter went to Sunday mass before fatal flight

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KRON) — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna went to church just hours before they were tragically killed with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Father Steve Sallot confirmed that the two attended 7 a.m. Catholic Mass and received Communion at the Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels in Newport Beach.

“I saw him yesterday before the 7 a.m. mass,” Father Sallot said. “We chatted for a couple minutes. Then he moved on and obviously he was going to the airport yesterday morning.”

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter were on their way to a travel league basketball game when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter they were in went down shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, killing all nine people on board.

“He just came and went quietly and prayed and gave his life to the Lord,” Father Sallot said. “And yesterday he had to give it back.”

Father Shallot said he spoke to Bryant for a minute and shook his hand before he left.

