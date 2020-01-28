Kobe Bryant had pact with wife Vanessa to ‘never fly’ together: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kobe Bryant’s preferred mode of transportation was helicopter, but when it came to flying together with wife Vanessa, that was a no-go, according to a new report.

“He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly on a helicopter together,” a source told People magazine Monday.

In a 2018 interview, Bryant said he preferred traveling via helicopter to avoid the notorious Los Angeles traffic and to maximize family time with his four daughters.

“Traffic started getting really, really bad,” Bryant said on the Barstool Sports podcast “The Corp.”

“And I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing like a school play, because I was sitting in traffic. … I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas on Sunday.

The group was en route to a Mamba Academy basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks.

