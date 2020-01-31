Kobe Bryant helicopter charter company suspends flights after deadly crash

CALABASAS, Calif. (KRON) – The charter company that owns the helicopter Kobe Bryant and 8 other people were traveling in when it crashed Sunday – killing everyone on board – has suspended all of its flights.

Island Express Helicopter announced in a statement on their website Thursday it had grounded all of their flights following the crash.

“All services (regular and charter) were immediately suspended following the tragic accident on Sunday, January 26,” they said.

“The shock of the accident affected all staff, and management decided that service would be suspended until such time as it was deemed appropriate for staff and customers,” they added in the statement.

After the crash, the company said in another statement that they’re working with the NTSB to investigate the cause of the crash, which killed their chief pilot.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our top priority is providing assistance to the families of the passengers and the pilot,” the company said in the statement.

“We hope that you will respect their privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and 7 other people were killed in the crash on Sunday in Calabasas.

