Kobe Bryant to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kobe Bryant was expected to attend this August’s ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts honoring the 2020 class to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant was part of the 2020 class of nominees announced in December, alongside Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tim Hardaway and Muggsy Bogues.

Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told The Athletic on Monday that “Kobe will be honored the way he should be” and will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Hall of Fame.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, became eligible for the Hall of Fame this year after retiring from the NBA in 2016.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is slated for Aug. 29.

