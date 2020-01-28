Kobe Bryant to be mourned in Italy for a full week of games

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The tragic passing of NBA legend and icon Kobe Bryant shocked not only the nation but the world as well.

In Italy, where Bryant grew up and spent much of his childhood, he will be mourned for a week.

The Italian basketball federation announced Monday it has ordered a minute’s silence to be observed for all games “in every category for the entire week.”

“It’s a small but heartfelt and deserved gesture to honor the life and memory of Kobe Bryant, an absolute champion who always had Italy in his heart,” the federation said. “Kobe was and will always be linked to our country.”

Bryant lived in Italy between ages 6 and 13 while his father Joe Bryant played for several teams in the country.

He also spoke fluent Italian and said it would be a “dream” to play in Italy.

Bryant’s childhood friend from Cireglio, Postoia told CNN that as a child “he was a rebel. Restless. He was always cheerful.”

Bryant died Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

