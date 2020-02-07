Live Now
Kobe, Gigi Bryant memorial scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, Vanessa Bryant confirms

Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kobe Bryant’s widow announced Friday that a “celebration of life” memorial will be held on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center to honor her late husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. They and seven others died in a helicopter crash last month.

Vanessa Bryant posted a graphic on Instagram Friday morning to announce the service, a day after reports surfaced about the memorial.

Her post only said the event will occur at 10 a.m. and there are “details to come.”

#2, #24 #20 years as a Laker 💜💛

There was no caption with the graphic, which featured purple and gold butterflies – which are the colors for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Within seven minutes, the post had nearly a quarter-million likes.

The arena is where the future NBA Hall-of-Famer played for the Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter and the others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and was playing in the tournament.

No cause for the crash has been determined, though a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board is expected next week at the earliest.

