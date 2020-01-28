‘Kobe & Gigi Forever’ mural pops up in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Less than 24 hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped in Los Angeles.
The mural is located on the corner of Pickford Street and Vineyard Avenue in Mid-City, according to CNN-affiliate KABC.
The artwork features their faces with the words “Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy’s Girl.”
Both were among a group of nine people killed Sunday following a helicopter crash in Calabasas California.
