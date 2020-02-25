Lakers GM reveals Kobe Bryant’s last moments: ‘Kobe’s last human act was heroic’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KRON) – Up until Kobe Bryant’s last moments, the NBA legend was doing good for others.

The Los Angeles Lakers general manager, Rob Pelinka, took the stage on Monday during the Celebration of Life service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, to discuss his relationship with the pair.

Pelinka had a close relationship with the Bryant family. As he was Gianna Bryant’s godfather and Kobe’s former agent.

“The Kobe I know had three unique sides that I hope to quickly honor today. Kobe the best friend, Kobe the dad, and Kobe the husband,” Pelinka said.

The GM explained how he had been texting Kobe moments before the helicopter crashed on the morning of Jan. 26.

“Kobe’s last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl’s future,” Pelinka said.

“Kobe lived to make other people’s lives better.”



Rob Pelinka remembers his friend, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/URIc9s8l3p — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

The GM had been in church that morning when he received a text from his bestfriend.

Kobe had reached out to Gianna’s godfather to see if he had known a certain baseball agent based in Southern California.

Pelinka sent a quick text back to Kobe while in church explaining he had seen the baseball agent at the Lakers game a few nights before.

“Kobe texted back explaining his desire to help a friend of his secure a baseball agency internship for one of his young daughters. Kobe vouched for the girl’s character, intellect and work ethic. He clearly wanted to champion, a bright future for her,” Pelinka said.

The GM responded, “I texted Kobe right back and said I would put a plan in motion to help him get that done. A handful of minutes later, Kobe and Gianna and seven other beautiful souls ascended into heaven.”

Pelinka continued, “Kobe had been texting me from the helicopter. The girl in that text chain that he was wanting to help so badly was Lexi Altobelli, the surviving daughter of coach John Altobelli who was also on the helicopter.”

Pelinka finished the story by stating, “Kobe’s last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl’s future. Hasn’t Kobe done that for all of us?”

The GM explained how Kobe was “the best friend anyone could ask for.”

