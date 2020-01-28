LeBron James mourns loss of Kobe Bryant in touching social media post

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers greets Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on February 10, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – LeBron James took to social media on Monday night to honor his friend, Kobe Bryant.

James posted several photos showing the two friends laughing and doing what they loved, playing basketball.

He wrote, “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA.”

On Saturday night while taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, James passed Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Bryant congratulated James on Twitter saying, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪 #33644.”

The team was flying back to Los Angeles on Sunday when they learned about the helicopter crash that took Bryant’s life.