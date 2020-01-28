LeBron James mourns loss of Kobe Bryant in touching social media post

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – LeBron James took to social media on Monday night to honor his friend, Kobe Bryant.
James posted several photos showing the two friends laughing and doing what they loved, playing basketball.
He wrote, “I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA.”
On Saturday night while taking on the Philadelphia 76ers, James passed Bryant for third place on the NBA’s career scoring list.
Bryant congratulated James on Twitter saying, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪 #33644.”
The team was flying back to Los Angeles on Sunday when they learned about the helicopter crash that took Bryant’s life.