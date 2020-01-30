Local artist honors Kobe Bryant with grass mural at East Bay park

PLEASANTON (KRON) – The world continues to mourn the loss of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.
A new grass mural in the East Bay pays homage to the NBA great.
Livermore-based New Ground Technology shared on Facebook it had printed the 115-foot-tall by 92-foot-wide print featuring Bryant sporting his #24 Lakers jersey.
The mural was designed by artist Kelli Pearson.
Tributes continue to pour in from fans around the world.
In Italy, Kobe will be mourned for a full week’s worth of games. Kobe lived there between the ages of 6 and 13 while his dad played for several basketball teams.
In the Philippines, a new basketball court in Metro Manila dubbed “House of Kobe” opened just hours before the deadly crash and has since added a new mural featuring Bryant and Gianna.
In California, makeshift memorial are popping up everywhere from the Chase Center to the Staples Center and the Calabasas crash site.
Earlier this week a mural featuring Bryant and Gigi was unveiled in Los Angeles.
