Local artist honors Kobe Bryant with grass mural at East Bay park

PLEASANTON (KRON) – The world continues to mourn the loss of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter, and 7 other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

A new grass mural in the East Bay pays homage to the NBA great.

Livermore-based New Ground Technology shared on Facebook it had printed the 115-foot-tall by 92-foot-wide print featuring Bryant sporting his #24 Lakers jersey.

The mural was designed by artist Kelli Pearson.

Tributes continue to pour in from fans around the world.

In Italy, Kobe will be mourned for a full week’s worth of games. Kobe lived there between the ages of 6 and 13 while his dad played for several basketball teams.

In the Philippines, a new basketball court in Metro Manila dubbed “House of Kobe” opened just hours before the deadly crash and has since added a new mural featuring Bryant and Gianna.

In California, makeshift memorial are popping up everywhere from the Chase Center to the Staples Center and the Calabasas crash site.

Earlier this week a mural featuring Bryant and Gigi was unveiled in Los Angeles.

