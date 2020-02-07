Live Now
Memorial for Kobe Bryant to be held on Feb. 24

Kobe Bryant

by: CNN Newsource

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — The date for Kobe Bryant’s memorial service has been set.

The public memorial will take place Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.

That’s according to a source close to the Bryant Family.

The date of 2/24 could be symbolic because Bryant wore no. 24 during the latter part of his career. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore no. 2 for her youth basketball teams.

The service will honor all nine people killed in the January helicopter crash.

