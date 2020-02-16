NBA All-Star Game MVP Award renamed to ‘Kobe Bryant MVP Award’

CHICAGO, Ill. (KRON) — NBA All-Star weekend is here, which means anything can happen.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has announced that the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP Award has a new name.

The MVP of the game will take home the “Kobe Bryant MVP Award”.

Silver announced the permanent change Saturday afternoon. He said it felt appropriate because “no one embodied All-Star more than Kobe Bryant.”

Bryant won the award a record-tying four times.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Seven others also lost their lives while all on board were on their way to a basketball game.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the All-Star MVP trophy will be named after Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/hW7n8RQMOX — ESPN (@espn) February 16, 2020

Kobe won the All-Star MVP award a record-tying four times.



Now the award is named after him.



What a great tribute 🐍 pic.twitter.com/onL4BMBiEq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2020

Latest Kobe Bryant Posts: