NTSB looking for photos, video showing weather near crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

CALABASAS (KRON) — The National Transportation Safety Board is asking for the public’s help in gathering photos and video that show the weather Sunday morning when a helicopter, carrying basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others, crashed near Calabasas.

Those with any photos or video showing weather conditions Sunday morning near the scene of the crash are asked to email witness@ntsb.gov.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on board the helicopter with seven others, heading to Gianna’s youth basketball game.

The other victims on board the helicopter have been identified as John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and daughter Alyssa Altobelli, who played basketball with Gianna.

Sarah and Payton Chester also died in the crash, along with girl’s basketball coach Christina Mauser.

The pilot, who was also killed, was identified as Ara Zobayan.

The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. on a hillside in Calabasas.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years before retiring in 2016.