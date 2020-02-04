Remains of Kobe, Gianna Bryant, 7 others killed in crash released to families

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – The remains of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas last week, including those of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, have been released to their families, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Last week the coroner’s office officially identified all nine victims killed in the Jan. 26 crash.

In addition to Bryant and his daughter, the crash also claimed the lives of Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli and her parents Keri Altobelli and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan.

The coroner’s office also determined the cause of death for all victims to be blunt force trauma, with the manner of death certified as an accident.

The group was on the way to Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament.

911 calls confirm visibility was poor when the helicopter crashed.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Center release five calls Monday from the night of the accident.

In each message, callers report a fire and smoke.

Investigators are looking into the role the weather played in the crash.

While public memorial services or funeral plans have yet to be announced for the Bryants, the Chesters, Zobayan, or Mauser, the Altobellis will be remembered on Feb. 10 with an afternoon service at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

