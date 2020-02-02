Vanessa Bryant asks to keep some Kobe fan memorial items from Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Vanessa Bryant has reportedly requested that her family keep some of the fan tributes outside the Staples Center in honor of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

The Los Angeles Times reports Bryant reached out to the Staples Center before it took down the memorial that was erected in the wake of the deadly crash last Sunday.

“Vanessa had reached out to us and said, ‘Our family would like the items out there.’” Lee Zeidman, president of the Staples Center, told the Times.

Zeidman said the stadium will pack up the tributes including letters and fan art for the Bryant family.

“So we’re going to catalog every one of them,” he said. “By that I mean, T-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals, toys. We’re going to put those in specially made containers and we’re going to ship them to the family.”

Zeidman said flowers and other perishable items will be composted and spread around the stadium.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas.

