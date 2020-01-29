Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe, Gianna in new Instagram profile picture

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has broken her silence on social media following the tragic death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gigi.
Vanessa on Wednesday changed the profile picture of her Instagram page to show a photo of Kobe and Gigi in what is reportedly the first time she has publicly acknowledged the loss, TMZ reports.
In the photo taken from the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, Kobe is seen hugging a young Gigi as he gazes down at her with loving eyes.
Here’s the full photo:
Vanessa has yet to release a public statement since Kobe, daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas.
The group was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament.
Kobe and Vanessa were married in 2001.
