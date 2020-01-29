Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe, Gianna in new Instagram profile picture

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa has broken her silence on social media following the tragic death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gigi.

Vanessa on Wednesday changed the profile picture of her Instagram page to show a photo of Kobe and Gigi in what is reportedly the first time she has publicly acknowledged the loss, TMZ reports.

In the photo taken from the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, Kobe is seen hugging a young Gigi as he gazes down at her with loving eyes.

Here’s the full photo:

TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Vanessa has yet to release a public statement since Kobe, daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas.

The group was headed to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball tournament.

Kobe and Vanessa were married in 2001.

