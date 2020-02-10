Vanessa Bryant opens up about her struggle coping with deaths of Kobe, Gigi: ‘I’m so mad’

US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant anf his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vanessa Bryant is speaking out about the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two weeks after they were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa posted a video of Gigi playing basketball on Instagram Monday morning along with a heartbreaking message where she opens up about how she’s been struggling coping with the losses.

“My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she said.

Vanessa wrote that’s she’s been reluctant to write about her feelings but she wanted to share them for people who have experienced the pain of losing someone.

She explains that she’s having a hard time processing the loss of her husband and daughter at the same time.

“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” Vanessa wrote. “It feels wrong.”

She also said she’s “mad” that her “baby girl” doesn’t get the opportunity to wake up to another day.

“I’m so mad,” she wrote. “She had so much life to live.”

She ends the post by asking everyone to continue to pray for all the victims.

