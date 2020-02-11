Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
San Francisco Homelessness
Nia Wilson Murder Trial
California
Coronavirus
Surviving The Big One
KRON4 En Español
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
National
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
California Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Toddler reacts to first snow with ‘Let It Go’
Video
Actor Jussie Smollett faces new charges
Video
Evacuee group cleared to leave coronavirus quarantine in US
Video
Teacher unions: Children terrified by active shooter drills
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
The Big Game
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Japan 2020
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Flames use fast start to beat Sharks 6-2
Top Stories
Warriors’ Curry, Green and Thompson among finalists for 2020 U.S. Olympics in Tokyo
The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, training to be 1st fourth-generation WWE wrestler
Video
MLB considering expanding playoffs to 14 teams
Alameda deputy sues Toronto Raptors’ boss over NBA Finals scuffle
Video
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
New Year’s Live
Fleet Week
Web Chats
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors’ Steph, Klay, and Draymond among Team USA Olympic finalists
Video
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Judge approves T-Mobile/Spring merger
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Oscars 2020 recap
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: 1 in 3 consumers afraid they’ll max out credit card
Dine & Dish: Indie Superette
Video
Community
Bay Area’s Remarkable Women for 2020
KRON4 Salutes
KRON4 Salutes Innovators in Tech
KRON4 Salutes People Giving Back
Black History Month
Military Veterans
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the California Wildfires
Pride Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
KRON4 Salutes Innovators in Tech
Nativo