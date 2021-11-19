Demonstrators gather in Oakland to protest Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Demonstrators gathered in Oakland Friday night following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Outside the Federal Building in Oakland, organizers say they are standing in solidarity with Kenosha.

The protest in Oakland appears to be peaceful and there are no reports of any violence or property damage.

This comes after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges. He pled self-defense in the deadly shootings.

He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering after killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.