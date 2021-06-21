Deadly Lake Merritt shooting tied to feuding SF gangs

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday’s shooting near Lake Merritt that killed one person and injured eight others was likely tied to gang violence in San Francisco, Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong said Monday.

In a press conference, authorities said the shooting was not random and linked to two feuding San Francisco gangs.

“This is not the first San Francisco-related group-and-gang shooting we’ve seen in the city of Oakland,” Armstrong said. “This is a problem we’ve been trying to manage for the last several months.”

Oakland police homicide investigators believe the shooting, which happened around 6:20 p.m. during a Juneteenth celebration that included some 5,000 people, involved multiple shooters, Armstrong said during a briefing.

A 22-year-old man from San Francisco was killed, while eight people are recovering from their wounds.

The victims of the shooting range in age from 16 to the mid-60s, Armstrong said, and the eight who were hospitalized are in stable condition.

Two people arrested at the lake on Saturday have since been found not connected with the shooting.

Investigators still are trying to uncover the motive.

Oakland police officials said they’re working with the San Francisco Police Department and its Gang Task Force to determine a possible motive for the shooting.

“Tonight a joyous occasion at our Lake Merritt was marred by a senseless act of gun violence,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in a statement.

Oakland City Council members Carroll Fife and Nikki Fortunato Bas, who both represent Lake Merritt, said in a joint statement Saturday night that they hope to help local law enforcement end violent crime within the city.

“We recognize the critical work police officers do to respond to violence and understand that a holistic, effective safety infrastructure includes violence prevention, arts and culture, youth programs, jobs, housing and so much more, in addition to police investigations that solve homicides,” the two council members said.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the police department are also offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information that leads to one or multiple arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Division at 510-238-3821.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report.