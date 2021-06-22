San Francisco gangs to blame for deadly Oakland shooting: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A weekend of deadly gun violence in Oakland has police on the hunt for the killers.

Oakland police confirmed there were multiple gunmen and that the mass shooting at Lake Merritt on June 19 was gang-related. However, investigators believe the gangs are from San Francisco.

The people who shot seven people and killed a 22-year-old San Francisco man have not been found.

The shots were fired around 6 p.m. in a crowd of about 5,000 people celebrating for Juneteenth, police said. But the shooting was not related to the holiday.

Oakland authorities are now working with the San Francisco Police Department to try and identify the shooters, utilizing surveillance video.

Oakland police chief Armstrong says that several people were carrying guns during the Juneteenth celebrations. At least two people were arrested for carrying guns that day, but police said they did not have any connection to the shooting.

It’s not the only deadly shooting under investigation.

Later that weekend, three people were killed during a house party on Father’s Day in Richmond. There were 80-100 guests, police said. A total of eight people were shot that evening – the victims are between the ages of 18-44.

Many of those guests arrived from outside of Richmond, a source told KRON4. The Richmond Police Department is working to track down suspects in that incident.

There is a vigil for peace at Lake Merritt on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. where city leaders will be talking about violence prevention.