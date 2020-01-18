Is bone broth beneficial or just a fad?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s cold outside and nothing warms us more than a steaming hot bowl of soup.

Many times the base for soups (and stews) is the broth – including bone broth.

Drinking bone broth is trending. The claim is it’s rich in protein, minerals, and collagen which build stronger bones, skin, joints, and more.

Health expert, Karen Owoc, talks about drinking bone broth. Is it beneficial or just another fad.

Bone Broth – Where Did This All Start?

The Paleo (“Caveman”) Diet is a modern fad diet that recommends drinking bone broth for the healing properties.

Back in the caveman times, the animal parts, such as the bones, hooves, beaks, and knuckles were used to make bone broth, thus, turning inedible parts into food that was edible.

Bone broth is made by long, slow cooking. Chicken and fish bones are simmered in water for a minimum of 4 hours; beef and bison bones for a minimum of 6 hours. Many people often let their bone broth simmer for 24 to 48 hours.

The contents leached from the bones include collagen, bone marrow, amino acids, and minerals, glucosamine, and gelatin.

The Health Claim

Collagen is a major structural protein – the most prevalent and longest-living protein in the human body.

Collagen is in your muscles (including the heart), blood vessels, bones, tendons, ligaments, organs, skin, intestinal lining, and other connective tissues.

Drinking collagen is said to be good for:

Improving skin quality

Repairing torn cartilage and damaged joints

Fixing gastrointestinal disorders

Strengthening the immune system

Improving overall health

Can Edible Collagen Directly Benefit Human Bones and Joints?

In comparison to other foods, there is NO scientific evidence to support the claims that eating collagen (amino acids) and minerals from bone broth is healthier and better for your connective tissue.

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein.

Scientists state that eating collagen does NOT promote bone growth and other types of connective tissue.

Eating collagen does NOT end up as collagen in the body. When humans consume collagen, the collagen molecule is broken down into individual amino acids, minerals, etc. by an enzyme in the stomach (called pepsin) in order to digest it.

Heavy Metals in Bones

Bones are known to store heavy metals, in particular, LEAD. When the bones are simmered, the lead may leach into the broth.

In 2013, UK scientists conducted a small study examining the lead content in a bone broth made from chicken bones.

Compared to water alone, the chicken broth contained 10 times more lead. NOTE: the chicken bones came from organic chickens.

The skin and cartilage contained the highest amounts of lead.

The Takeaway: There is limited research available, but based on these studies and contrary to the health claims, bone broth appears to contain harmful components and is a poor source of nutrients.