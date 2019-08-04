Breaking News
Protein Powders: Are they safe and necessary?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Health expert Karen Owoc says many people choose to supplement their diets with protein powders. Others consume them as a convenient on-the-go meal.

Karen says most supplements aren’t necessary and contain added sugars and calories.

She says the main components of most protein powders are made from milk products, eggs, and plants (soybeans, peas, rice).  

The biggest issue according to Karen is that the FDA doesn’t regulate supplements. So, manufacturers are not required to prove that:

  1. They are safe.
  2. They work as advertised.
  3. The supplements contain what the labels say they do. 

Karen says that some protein powders also contain detectable levels of Lead, Cadmium among other toxins. 

Takeaway: Never assume protein powder is safe. Do your homework. Always consult your doctor before taking any protein or dietary supplement.

