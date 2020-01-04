Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Research shows personality types can be connected to heart disease risk

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Research finds that your type of personality can be a risk factor for heart disease. Type A’s were once known to be prone to having heart attacks. But there’s also a type B, C, and D personality.

Where do you fit in and are you prone to having heart problems?

Health expert, Karen Owoc, explains the A, B, C, and D’s of Personality.

Type A: Hard-charging, competitive, driven.

TypeB: The opposite of A: low energy, relaxed, not easily aroused.

Type C: Suppresses emotions,avoids conflicts,strives to be nice.

Type D: Negative emotions, pessimistic, doesn’t share emotions.

Type A’s and Heart Attack

  • In the1970’s and ’80s, type A personality became a popular buzzword. Having a type A personality was associated with having an increased risk for heart attacks.
  • However, subsequent studies do not show a link, but having a type D personality has pointed to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Type D personalities are characterized by a:

  • High level of emotional distress
  • Reluctance or inability to open up to others.Inhibited socially
  • Keep people at a distance
  • Have a pessimistic view on life

Worry a lot Type D’s and Death

  1. A 2004 study revealed that type D personalities were four times more likely than average to DIE or have a HEART ATTACK within 9 months of stent placement.
  2. Per an earlier study, subjects were studied for a period of 6-10 years and found mortality rates differed significantly:
    – 27% higher mortality rate.
  3. One study reported that an elevated heart rate during sleep amongst people who were frequent worriers (a characteristic of type D’s). Type D personalities are trapped in their negative emotions and are subject to high levels of stress.
    – Since type D’s do not get help or share their anxieties, they are unable to relieve that stress.

How to Overcome Type D-related Heart Disease

  • Behavioral interventions: A 2005 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association concluded that behavioral interventions can help type D personalities.
  • Aerobic exercise
  • Stress management techniques,e.g., meditation or biofeedback.

The Takeaway: There is strong evidence that negative emotions and suppressing your emotions can have negative health consequences. Try to reduce your stress and worrying.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News