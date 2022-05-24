Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
70°
LIVE NOW
Watch News Live
San Francisco
70°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Watch Live News
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Black History Month
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
1 year later: Remembering the victims of VTA shooting
Passions flare over Santa Cruz Measure D
Photo: Raccoon gets stuck in Santa Cruz roof
82% of Memorial Day travelers will drive
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Raiders
Morning Buzz
China 2022
Top Stories
Former Cal football star hospitalized with cancer
Top Stories
Social media explodes after Wiggins’ poster dunk
Warriors take 3-0 series lead in road win over Mavs
Video
Warriors storm back to beat Mavs in Game 2
Video
Dubs take on Mavs in Game 2 of Western finals
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
LIVE! in the Bay TV giveaway
Close
You have been added to KRON4 Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Daily News
Sign Up
Nativo
Close
You have been added to KRON4 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Breaking News
Sign Up