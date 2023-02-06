KRON4
Please enter a search term.
by: Ken Maccarone
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 03:12 PM PST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 03:12 PM PST
Nichelle Turner and Kevin Frazier from Entertainment Tonight chatted the 65th Grammy Awards. Watch the clip for what happened during the biggest night in music.
If you’d like to delight your partner with a stylish gift this year, consider skipping the heart-shaped accessories.
For some people, a simple knit scarf in a solid color is effortlessly stylish, while others prefer something bolder, such as a plaid blanket scarf.
We had our experienced product tester use the Crosley Cruiser Plus Turntable and the Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Record Player in real-world situations.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now