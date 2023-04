Tasha Henneman of PRC Black Leadership Council and Jyesha Wren of ‘Alameda County Public Health Department’s BElovedBIRTH Black Centering’ chatted with host Olivia Horton about Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17). The Black Leadership Council and partners will screen the film “Aftershock” – a thoughtful and powerful example of the impact that maternal mortality has on our community and Black families.