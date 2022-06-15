The winner of the 2021 Emerging Black Composers Project, Jonathan Bingham, told his story about what it meant to win the award and shared details on the SFCM and San Francisco Symphony ‘National Brass Ensemble’ in a concert on June 20 at Davies Symphony Hall.
