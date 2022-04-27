KRON 4, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s broadcast and digital operation in San Francisco, has announced that Olivia Horton will join KRON 4 as their On-Air Host for ‘LIVE! In the Bay’ a locally-produced daily talk show from the KRON 4 studios in downtown San Francisco.

Horton joined the station on April 21, 2022 and will be preparing for the launch of ‘LIVE! In The Bay’, scheduled to premiere on June 6 at 1pm.

Born and raised in Colorado, she attended Colorado State University where she pursued a BA in

Journalism and Media Communications and enhanced her education with private studies in film and

communications in Italy, as well as journalism and technology in New Zealand and Australia.



In her free time, Olivia enjoys spending time with her husband and her Great Danes, Mowglee and GiGi.

Olivia looks forward to heading back west and developing relationships within the community and

bringing the stories and culture of the Bay Area to KRON.

“We are thrilled to have Olivia join the ‘LIVE! In The Bay’ team. We know that her passion and

experience for storytelling along with her engaging personality will be a perfect fit for our daytime

audience. If she can interview NFL players on the sideline, right after a game, win or lose, then she can

handle anything we have on LIVE! In The Bay,” stated Ken Maccarone, Executive Producer, ‘LIVE! In The

Bay’.