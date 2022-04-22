LIVE! IN THE BAY’s content will be as diverse and the Bay Area itself: kids’ entertainment and green awareness, on-trend fashion and beauty advice, comedy, interviews with celebrities, live gigs from local top bands, and the latest from the worlds of gaming, gadgets, and tech.

Authors, artists, athletes, actors, academics, astronomer and more will inform and entertain our viewers with positive and witty conversation in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.

Coming June 6, 2022 Monday through Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KRON4!