Author Akilah Trinay and her daughter Ziana, age 4, joined host Olivia Horton to discuss the book “Potty Training Day” and what inspired her to write it.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Jessica Wills
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jessica Wills
Posted:
Updated:
Author Akilah Trinay and her daughter Ziana, age 4, joined host Olivia Horton to discuss the book “Potty Training Day” and what inspired her to write it.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now