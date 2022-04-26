Olivia Horton is a two time, Emmy nominated, professional host and producer who creates engaging content about and around the communities in the Bay Area for KRON 4’s new talk show, ‘LIVE! In The Bay’ covering local lifestyle and entertainment. Over the years, Olivia has cultivated her passion for storytelling and relationship building into a journalism career that has taken her across the country and the world.

Olivia attended Colorado State University where she pursued a BA in Journalism and Media Communications and spent time in multiple countries (Italy, New Zealand, Australia) pursuing different television and communication styles.

After graduating from CSU, Olivia took on a position as a reporter, host and producer for the New York Jets where she hosted live and recorded digital content, multiple television shows like CBS’ Jet Life, and produced and hosted her own podcast, The New YorkHER.

In her free time, Olivia is an outgoing, fun, and relaxed individual who enjoys spending time with her husband and her Great Danes, Mowglee and GiGi. She enjoys going to the movies, being outdoors in the sunshine, working out and finding delicious new food spots in her free time. Olivia looks forward to heading back west and developing relationships within the community and bringing the stories and culture of the Bay Area to KRON 4.