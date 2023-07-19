Opera San José Music Director and Principal Conductor Joseph Marcheso joined host Olivia Horton to discuss the digital premiere of Alma Deutscher’s “Cinderella”.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Jessica Wills
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jessica Wills
Posted:
Updated:
Opera San José Music Director and Principal Conductor Joseph Marcheso joined host Olivia Horton to discuss the digital premiere of Alma Deutscher’s “Cinderella”.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now