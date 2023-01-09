Quick-change artist Ennio Marchetto chatted his upcoming shows at Club Fugazi. Watch the clip to find out how you can see his parodies of 60 popular characters.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Ken Maccarone
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ken Maccarone
Posted:
Updated:
Quick-change artist Ennio Marchetto chatted his upcoming shows at Club Fugazi. Watch the clip to find out how you can see his parodies of 60 popular characters.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now